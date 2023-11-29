The New Orleans Privateers (1-4) hope to snap a four-game road losing streak at the South Alabama Jaguars (4-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

South Alabama Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

South Alabama vs. New Orleans Scoring Comparison

  • The Privateers' 52.0 points per game are 11.2 fewer points than the 63.2 the Jaguars give up.
  • The Jaguars score 5.2 fewer points per game (68.8) than the Privateers give up (74.0).
  • South Alabama is 2-0 when scoring more than 74.0 points.
  • The Jaguars are making 38.6% of their shots from the field, 4.1% lower than the Privateers allow to opponents (42.7%).
  • The Privateers' 30.1 shooting percentage is 2.7 lower than the Jaguars have given up.

South Alabama Leaders

  • Zena Elias: 9.7 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.5 STL, 51.2 FG%
  • Rachel Leggett: 9.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 44.7 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11)
  • Kelsey Thompson: 12.7 PTS, 34.2 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30)
  • Jordan Rosier: 9.0 PTS, 39.0 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)
  • Michiyah Simmons: 8.3 PTS, 37.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

South Alabama Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 @ Florida State L 80-45 Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
11/24/2023 Nevada L 73-62 Hamilton Gymnasium
11/25/2023 @ Denver W 62-53 Magness Arena
11/29/2023 New Orleans - Mitchell Center
12/4/2023 Nicholls - Mitchell Center
12/8/2023 @ Florida A&M - Al Lawson Center

