Wednesday's contest between the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (2-3) and the North Alabama Lions (2-4) at Alabama A&M Events Center should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 69-66, with Alabama A&M coming out on top. Game time is at 12:00 PM ET on November 29.

The Lions' most recent game was a 95-88 loss to UTEP on Sunday.

North Alabama vs. Alabama A&M Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Alabama A&M Events Center in Huntsville, Alabama

North Alabama vs. Alabama A&M Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Alabama A&M 69, North Alabama 66

Other ASUN Predictions

North Alabama Schedule Analysis

  • When it comes to their signature win this season, the Lions defeated the UT Martin Skyhawks at home on November 21 by a score of 70-63.
  • Against Quadrant 2 teams, North Alabama is 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 44th-most losses.
  • The Bulldogs have tied for the 170th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the country according to the RPI (zero).

North Alabama Leaders

  • Alexis Callins: 16.8 PTS, 46.8 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (18-for-50)
  • Alyssa Clutter: 9.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 54.1 FG%
  • Sara Wohlgemuth: 4.2 PTS, 5.3 AST, 50.0 FG%, 100.0 3PT% (2-for-2)
  • Rhema Pegues: 8.8 PTS, 34.1 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28)
  • Veronaye Charlton: 7.8 PTS, 40.0 FG%

North Alabama Performance Insights

  • The Lions put up 72.3 points per game (95th in college basketball) while giving up 74.3 per contest (322nd in college basketball). They have a -12 scoring differential and have been outscored by 2.0 points per game.

