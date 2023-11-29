North Alabama vs. Alabama A&M Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 29
Wednesday's contest between the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (2-3) and the North Alabama Lions (2-4) at Alabama A&M Events Center should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 69-66, with Alabama A&M coming out on top. Game time is at 12:00 PM ET on November 29.
The Lions' most recent game was a 95-88 loss to UTEP on Sunday.
North Alabama vs. Alabama A&M Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Alabama A&M Events Center in Huntsville, Alabama
North Alabama vs. Alabama A&M Score Prediction
- Prediction: Alabama A&M 69, North Alabama 66
Other ASUN Predictions
North Alabama Schedule Analysis
- When it comes to their signature win this season, the Lions defeated the UT Martin Skyhawks at home on November 21 by a score of 70-63.
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, North Alabama is 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 44th-most losses.
- The Bulldogs have tied for the 170th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the country according to the RPI (zero).
North Alabama Leaders
- Alexis Callins: 16.8 PTS, 46.8 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (18-for-50)
- Alyssa Clutter: 9.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 54.1 FG%
- Sara Wohlgemuth: 4.2 PTS, 5.3 AST, 50.0 FG%, 100.0 3PT% (2-for-2)
- Rhema Pegues: 8.8 PTS, 34.1 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28)
- Veronaye Charlton: 7.8 PTS, 40.0 FG%
North Alabama Performance Insights
- The Lions put up 72.3 points per game (95th in college basketball) while giving up 74.3 per contest (322nd in college basketball). They have a -12 scoring differential and have been outscored by 2.0 points per game.
