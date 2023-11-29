Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Jefferson County, Alabama today by tuning in and catching every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Jefferson County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Jackson-Olin High School at The Altamont School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 29
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fultondale High School at Tarrant High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 29
- Location: Tarrant, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
