FedExForum is where the Memphis Grizzlies (3-13) and Utah Jazz (6-11) will go head to head on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET. Jaren Jackson Jr. and John Collins are players to watch for the Grizzlies and Jazz, respectively.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Jazz

Game Day: Wednesday, November 29

Wednesday, November 29 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: FedExForum

FedExForum Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: BSSE, KJZZ

Grizzlies' Last Game

On Sunday, in their last game, the Grizzlies fell to the Timberwolves 119-97. With 18 points, Jackson was their leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jaren Jackson Jr. 18 4 3 1 3 2 Santi Aldama 14 7 2 0 0 1 Desmond Bane 13 2 4 0 0 3

Grizzlies vs Jazz Additional Info

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Desmond Bane averages 23.6 points, 4.4 boards and 5.0 assists per game, making 44.2% of shots from the floor and 35.9% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game (sixth in NBA).

Jackson's numbers on the season are 19.4 points, 1.9 assists and 6.1 boards per game.

Santi Aldama puts up 14.6 points, 5.9 boards and 2.0 assists per game, shooting 44.6% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game.

Ziaire Williams posts 8.7 points, 4.6 boards and 1.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.3 blocks.

David Roddy's numbers for the season are 7.9 points, 1.0 assists and 3.8 boards per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Desmond Bane 22.2 4.3 5.7 0.7 0.5 3.2 Jaren Jackson Jr. 18.7 5.2 1.5 0.7 1.0 1.1 Santi Aldama 14.6 5.9 2.0 0.5 0.6 2.0 Bismack Biyombo 8.2 8.1 2.1 0.5 1.1 0.0 David Roddy 6.9 3.7 0.7 0.9 0.4 0.7

