On Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at FedExForum, the Memphis Grizzlies (3-13) will try to halt an eight-game home losing skid when squaring off versus the Utah Jazz (6-11), airing at 8:00 PM ET on BSSE and KJZZ.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Grizzlies vs. Jazz matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Grizzlies vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and KJZZ

BSSE and KJZZ Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Grizzlies vs. Jazz Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Grizzlies vs Jazz Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Grizzlies vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Grizzlies average 105.6 points per game (29th in the league) while allowing 114.1 per outing (19th in the NBA). They have a -135 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 8.5 points per game.

The Jazz put up 114.2 points per game (13th in league) while giving up 120.6 per outing (25th in NBA). They have a -108 scoring differential and have been outscored by 6.4 points per game.

These two teams are scoring 219.8 points per game between them, 4.7 fewer than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these two teams average 234.7 combined points per game, 10.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Memphis has compiled a 5-11-0 ATS record so far this year.

Utah has put together a 9-8-0 record against the spread this year.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Grizzlies Player Props

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Desmond Bane 22.5 -125 23.6

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Desmond Bane or another Grizzlies player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for BetMGM using our link today!

Grizzlies and Jazz NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Grizzlies +10000 +5000 - Jazz +50000 +30000 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.