The Memphis Grizzlies, with Derrick Rose, face the Utah Jazz at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Last time out, which was on November 26, Rose put up 12 points and four assists in a 119-97 loss against the Timberwolves.

In this article we will look at Rose's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Derrick Rose Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 10.5 9.6 Rebounds -- 1.8 Assists 3.5 2.4 PRA -- 13.8 PR -- 11.4



Derrick Rose Insights vs. the Jazz

Rose has taken 8.1 shots per game this season and made 3.6 per game, which account for 4.5% and 4.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

The Grizzlies rank 27th in possessions per game with 103.5. His opponents, the Jazz, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 14th with 103.7 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Jazz have given up 120.6 points per game, which is 25th-best in the NBA.

The Jazz concede 41.9 rebounds per contest, ranking fifth in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Jazz have allowed 28.2 per game, 27th in the league.

Derrick Rose vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/15/2022 14 6 0 3 0 0 0

