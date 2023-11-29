Wednesday's game at Neville Arena has the Auburn Tigers (4-1) matching up with the Virginia Tech Hokies (5-2) at 9:15 PM ET on November 29. Our computer prediction projects a 77-70 win for Auburn, who are favored by our model.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Auburn vs. Virginia Tech Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 9:15 PM ET

9:15 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Neville Arena

Auburn vs. Virginia Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Auburn 77, Virginia Tech 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Auburn vs. Virginia Tech

Computer Predicted Spread: Auburn (-6.3)

Auburn (-6.3) Computer Predicted Total: 146.8

Auburn has put together a 2-3-0 record against the spread this season, while Virginia Tech is 4-3-0. The Tigers have a 2-3-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Hokies have a record of 4-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Auburn Performance Insights

The Tigers average 82.4 points per game (56th in college basketball) while allowing 66.4 per contest (99th in college basketball). They have a +80 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 16.0 points per game.

Auburn wins the rebound battle by 7.6 boards on average. It collects 38.0 rebounds per game, which ranks 40th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 30.4 per outing.

Auburn connects on 8.6 three-pointers per game (88th in college basketball) while shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc (96th in college basketball). It is making 4.2 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 4.4 per game while shooting 22.4%.

The Tigers rank 72nd in college basketball by averaging 101.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 55th in college basketball, allowing 81.7 points per 100 possessions.

Auburn and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Tigers commit 12.8 per game (237th in college basketball) and force 11.8 (219th in college basketball play).

