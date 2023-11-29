How to Watch Auburn vs. Virginia Tech on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Auburn Tigers (4-1) will be trying to continue a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Virginia Tech Hokies (5-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Neville Arena. It airs at 9:15 PM ET on ESPN2.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Auburn vs. Virginia Tech Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET
- Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other SEC Games
- Florida vs Wake Forest (7:15 PM ET | November 29)
- Tennessee vs North Carolina (7:15 PM ET | November 29)
- Texas A&M vs Virginia (7:15 PM ET | November 29)
Auburn Stats Insights
- The Tigers make 46.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is two percentage points higher than the Hokies have allowed to their opponents (44.6%).
- Auburn has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.6% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 40th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hokies rank 307th.
- The Tigers put up 14.5 more points per game (82.4) than the Hokies allow (67.9).
- When Auburn puts up more than 67.9 points, it is 4-1.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Auburn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Auburn averaged 75.1 points per game in home games last year, compared to 70.9 points per game on the road, a difference of 4.2 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Tigers surrendered 64.4 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 70.9.
- In home games, Auburn drained 0.2 fewer treys per game (6.5) than when playing on the road (6.7). It also had a worse three-point percentage at home (31.3%) compared to on the road (31.6%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Auburn Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/16/2023
|Notre Dame
|W 83-59
|Barclays Center
|11/17/2023
|Saint Bonaventure
|W 77-60
|Barclays Center
|11/21/2023
|Alabama A&M
|W 84-54
|Neville Arena
|11/29/2023
|Virginia Tech
|-
|Neville Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Appalachian State
|-
|George M. Holmes Convocation Center
|12/9/2023
|Indiana
|-
|State Farm Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.