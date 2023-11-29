Wednesday's game features the Tennessee State Tigers (5-2) and the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-5) squaring off at Alabama A&M Events Center in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 81-70 victory for heavily favored Tennessee State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 29.

The matchup has no set line.

Alabama A&M vs. Tennessee State Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: Bulldogs All-Access

Where: Huntsville, Alabama

Venue: Alabama A&M Events Center

Alabama A&M vs. Tennessee State Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee State 81, Alabama A&M 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Alabama A&M vs. Tennessee State

Computer Predicted Spread: Tennessee State (-11.0)

Tennessee State (-11.0) Computer Predicted Total: 150.6

Alabama A&M has gone 2-3-0 against the spread, while Tennessee State's ATS record this season is 1-2-0. The Bulldogs have a 3-2-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Tigers have a record of 2-1-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Alabama A&M Performance Insights

The Bulldogs' -109 scoring differential (being outscored by 21.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 66.4 points per game (314th in college basketball) while allowing 88.2 per contest (360th in college basketball).

Alabama A&M pulls down 30.2 rebounds per game (296th in college basketball) while conceding 33.8 per outing to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 3.6 boards per game.

Alabama A&M makes 4.0 three-pointers per game (353rd in college basketball), 6.6 fewer than its opponents (10.6). It is shooting 26.0% from beyond the arc (343rd in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 41.1%.

The Bulldogs rank 347th in college basketball with 80.5 points scored per 100 possessions, and 355th in college basketball defensively with 106.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Alabama A&M has come up short in the turnover battle by 1.8 turnovers per game, committing 15.8 (357th in college basketball action) while forcing 14.0 (85th in college basketball).

