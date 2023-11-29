Alabama A&M vs. Tennessee State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 29
The Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-5) will be trying to break a five-game losing streak when hosting the Tennessee State Tigers (5-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Alabama A&M Events Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on Bulldogs All-Access.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Tennessee State vs. Alabama A&M matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Alabama A&M vs. Tennessee State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Alabama A&M Events Center in Huntsville, Alabama
- How to Watch on TV: Bulldogs All-Access
Alabama A&M vs. Tennessee State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Tennessee State Moneyline
|Alabama A&M Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Tennessee State (-5.5)
|151.5
|-250
|+200
|FanDuel
|Tennessee State (-5.5)
|151.5
|-265
|+210
Alabama A&M vs. Tennessee State Betting Trends
- Alabama A&M has won two games against the spread this season.
- The Bulldogs have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 5.5 points or more this season (in five opportunities).
- Tennessee State has a record of 1-2-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, games featuring the Tigers have gone over the point total twice.
