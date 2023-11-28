Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Tuscaloosa County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Tuscaloosa County, Alabama is on the schedule today, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Tuscaloosa County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Demopolis High School at Tuscaloosa County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Northport, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brookwood High School at Tuscaloosa Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Francis Marion High School at Central High School - Tuscaloosa
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pinson Valley High School at Paul W. Bryant High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Cottondale, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shades Valley High School at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
