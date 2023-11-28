The Atlanta Hawks, Saddiq Bey included, take on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Bey, in his last time out, had seven points and eight rebounds in a 113-103 loss to the Celtics.

We're going to look at Bey's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Saddiq Bey Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 11.9 12.1 Rebounds 5.5 5.9 6.1 Assists -- 1.2 1.2 PRA -- 19 19.4 PR -- 17.8 18.2 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.5



Saddiq Bey Insights vs. the Cavaliers

This season, Bey has made 4.4 field goals per game, which accounts for 10.1% of his team's total makes.

Bey is averaging 4.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 11.9% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Bey's opponents, the Cavaliers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 18th in the NBA with 100.6 possessions per game, while his Hawks rank 19th in possessions per game with 105.2.

The Cavaliers give up 112.6 points per game, 14th-ranked in the NBA.

On the boards, the Cavaliers are 18th in the league, allowing 44.3 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Cavaliers are 14th in the NBA, giving up 25.1 per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Cavaliers are ranked 14th in the league, allowing 12.6 makes per game.

Saddiq Bey vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/28/2023 21 11 10 3 1 0 1 2/24/2023 28 19 4 1 5 0 1 2/8/2023 23 7 6 0 1 1 0 11/27/2022 35 15 5 0 1 1 2 11/4/2022 32 18 4 2 3 0 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.