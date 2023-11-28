The Pittsburgh Penguins visit the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Sidney Crosby, Filip Forsberg and others in this contest.

Predators vs. Penguins Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Predators vs. Penguins Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Nashville Predators

Filip Forsberg Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +170)

0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Forsberg's 25 points are important for Nashville. He has recorded 11 goals and 14 assists in 20 games.

Forsberg Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Jets Nov. 26 0 1 1 1 at Blues Nov. 24 2 1 3 5 vs. Flames Nov. 22 0 0 0 4 vs. Avalanche Nov. 20 2 0 2 6 vs. Blackhawks Nov. 18 0 1 1 5

Ryan O'Reilly Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

Ryan O'Reilly has collected 18 points this season, with 10 goals and eight assists.

O'Reilly Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Jets Nov. 26 0 0 0 1 at Blues Nov. 24 1 0 1 2 vs. Flames Nov. 22 1 0 1 3 vs. Avalanche Nov. 20 0 1 1 2 vs. Blackhawks Nov. 18 0 1 1 1

Gustav Nyquist Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Gustav Nyquist is a crucial contributor on offense for Nashville with three goals and 12 assists.

Nyquist Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Jets Nov. 26 1 0 1 4 at Blues Nov. 24 0 1 1 2 vs. Flames Nov. 22 0 1 1 3 vs. Avalanche Nov. 20 0 2 2 2 vs. Blackhawks Nov. 18 1 0 1 2

NHL Props Today: Pittsburgh Penguins

Sidney Crosby Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)

0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

One of Pittsburgh's top offensive players this season is Crosby, who has scored 24 points in 20 games (13 goals and 11 assists).

Crosby Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Maple Leafs Nov. 25 0 1 1 5 at Sabres Nov. 24 1 0 1 5 vs. Rangers Nov. 22 0 0 0 4 vs. Golden Knights Nov. 19 0 0 0 4 at Hurricanes Nov. 18 2 0 2 2

Jake Guentzel Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)

0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

Jake Guentzel is another of Pittsburgh's offensive options, contributing 23 points (seven goals, 16 assists) to the team.

Guentzel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Maple Leafs Nov. 25 1 0 1 6 at Sabres Nov. 24 0 1 1 1 vs. Rangers Nov. 22 0 0 0 6 vs. Golden Knights Nov. 19 0 1 1 5 at Hurricanes Nov. 18 0 1 1 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.