Top Player Prop Bets for Predators vs. Penguins on November 28, 2023
The Pittsburgh Penguins visit the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Sidney Crosby, Filip Forsberg and others in this contest.
Predators vs. Penguins Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Predators vs. Penguins Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Nashville Predators
Filip Forsberg Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +170)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
Forsberg's 25 points are important for Nashville. He has recorded 11 goals and 14 assists in 20 games.
Forsberg Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Jets
|Nov. 26
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Blues
|Nov. 24
|2
|1
|3
|5
|vs. Flames
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Avalanche
|Nov. 20
|2
|0
|2
|6
|vs. Blackhawks
|Nov. 18
|0
|1
|1
|5
Ryan O'Reilly Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)
Ryan O'Reilly has collected 18 points this season, with 10 goals and eight assists.
O'Reilly Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Jets
|Nov. 26
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Blues
|Nov. 24
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Flames
|Nov. 22
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Avalanche
|Nov. 20
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Blackhawks
|Nov. 18
|0
|1
|1
|1
Gustav Nyquist Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
Gustav Nyquist is a crucial contributor on offense for Nashville with three goals and 12 assists.
Nyquist Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Jets
|Nov. 26
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Blues
|Nov. 24
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Flames
|Nov. 22
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Avalanche
|Nov. 20
|0
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Blackhawks
|Nov. 18
|1
|0
|1
|2
NHL Props Today: Pittsburgh Penguins
Sidney Crosby Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
One of Pittsburgh's top offensive players this season is Crosby, who has scored 24 points in 20 games (13 goals and 11 assists).
Crosby Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Nov. 25
|0
|1
|1
|5
|at Sabres
|Nov. 24
|1
|0
|1
|5
|vs. Rangers
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Golden Knights
|Nov. 19
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Hurricanes
|Nov. 18
|2
|0
|2
|2
Jake Guentzel Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)
Jake Guentzel is another of Pittsburgh's offensive options, contributing 23 points (seven goals, 16 assists) to the team.
Guentzel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Nov. 25
|1
|0
|1
|6
|at Sabres
|Nov. 24
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Rangers
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|6
|vs. Golden Knights
|Nov. 19
|0
|1
|1
|5
|at Hurricanes
|Nov. 18
|0
|1
|1
|2
