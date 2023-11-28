Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pike County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
In Pike County, Alabama, there are attractive high school basketball games on the schedule today. Info on how to stream them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pike County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Barbour County High School at Charles Henderson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Troy, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Elba High School at Goshen High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Goshen, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.