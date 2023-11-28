Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Perry County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Perry County, Alabama. To learn how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Perry County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Francis Marion High School at Central High School - Tuscaloosa
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
R.C. Hatch High School at Southside-Selma High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Selma, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.