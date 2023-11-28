Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Morgan County, Alabama? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we provide details on how to stream the games in the article below.

Morgan County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Pisgah High School at Decatur Heritage Christian Academy

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 28

6:30 PM CT on November 28 Location: Decatur, AL

Decatur, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Clements High School at Decatur High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 28

6:30 PM CT on November 28 Location: Athens, AL

Athens, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

St Bernard Preparatory School at Falkville High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on November 28

7:15 PM CT on November 28 Location: Falkville, AL

Falkville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Danville High School at Covenant Christian School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28

7:30 PM CT on November 28 Location: Tuscumbia, AL

Tuscumbia, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Ramsay High School at Austin High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28

7:30 PM CT on November 28 Location: Decatur, AL

Decatur, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Hartselle High School at Muscle Shoals High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28

7:30 PM CT on November 28 Location: Muscle Shoals, AL

Muscle Shoals, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Westminster Christian Academy at West Morgan High School