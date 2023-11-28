If you reside in Montgomery County, Alabama and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Montgomery County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Trinity Presbyterian School at Holtville High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on November 28

4:30 PM CT on November 28 Location: Deatsville, AL

Deatsville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Pisgah High School at Decatur Heritage Christian Academy

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 28

6:30 PM CT on November 28 Location: Decatur, AL

Decatur, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Booker T. Washington Magnet High School at Autaugaville High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 28

6:30 PM CT on November 28 Location: Autaugaville, AL

Autaugaville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Elmore County High School at Loveless Academic Magnet Program School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28

7:00 PM CT on November 28 Location: Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Pike Road High School at Lanier High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28

7:00 PM CT on November 28 Location: Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Montgomery Academy at Prattville Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28

7:00 PM CT on November 28 Location: Prattville, AL

Prattville, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Alabama Christian Academy at Thorsby High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28

7:00 PM CT on November 28 Location: Thorsby, AL

Thorsby, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Carver-Montgomery High School at Dothan High School