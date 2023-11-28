Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marion County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Marion County, Alabama, and information on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Marion County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cherokee High School at Hackleburg High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Hackleburg, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jasper High School at Hamilton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Hamilton, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Belgreen High School at Brilliant High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Brilliant, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Phil Campbell High School at Phillips High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Bear Creek, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Winfield High School at Sulligent High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Stulligent, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.