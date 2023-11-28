Luke Evangelista Game Preview: Predators vs. Penguins - November 28
Luke Evangelista will be on the ice when the Nashville Predators and Pittsburgh Penguins meet on Tuesday at Bridgestone Arena, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Evangelista's props? Here is some information to help you.
Luke Evangelista vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)
Evangelista Season Stats Insights
- Evangelista has averaged 13:51 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +1).
- Evangelista has scored in two of the 19 games he's played this season, one being of the milti-goal variety.
- Evangelista has a point in eight games this year (out of 19), including multiple points three times.
- Evangelista has an assist in eight of 19 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.
- The implied probability is 45.5% that Evangelista goes over his points prop total based on the odds.
- There is an implied probability of 33.3% of Evangelista going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.
Evangelista Stats vs. the Penguins
- The Penguins have given up 52 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- The team's goal differential (+11) ranks ninth-best in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Pittsburgh
|19
|Games
|2
|12
|Points
|0
|3
|Goals
|0
|9
|Assists
|0
