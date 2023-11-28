Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lauderdale County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Searching for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Lauderdale County, Alabama today? We've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lauderdale County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lindsay Lane Christian Academy at Shoals Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Florence, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Colbert Heights High School at Waterloo High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Waterloo, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Colbert County High School at Wilson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Florence, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brooks High School at Lexington High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Lexington, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hatton High School at Rogers High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Florence, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hardin County High School at Central High School - Florence
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Florence, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Deshler High School at Lauderdale County High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Rogersville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
