Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lamar County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Lamar County, Alabama, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Lamar County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Northside High School at South Lamar High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Millport, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
