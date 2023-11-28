Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you reside in Jefferson County, Alabama and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Jefferson County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hewitt-Trussville High School at Indian Springs School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Pelham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oak Mountain High School at Homewood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Homewood, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carver-Birmingham High School at Gardendale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Gardendale, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oxford High School at Hoover High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Hoover, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pleasant Grove High School at Vestavia Hills High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Vestavia Hills, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hueytown High School at Leeds High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Leeds, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fairfield High Preparatory High School at Huffman High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ramsay High School at Austin High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Decatur, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The Altamont School at Jefferson Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Irondale, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wenonah High School at Minor High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Adamsville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pinson Valley High School at Paul W. Bryant High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Cottondale, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shades Valley High School at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brooklane Baptist Academy at Trinity Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Oxford, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
