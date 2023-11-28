Top Player Prop Bets for Hawks vs. Cavaliers on November 28, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Evan Mobley, Trae Young and others in the Cleveland Cavaliers-Atlanta Hawks matchup at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.
Hawks vs. Cavaliers Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH and BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Hawks vs Cavaliers Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks
Trae Young Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|26.5 (Over: -111)
|2.5 (Over: -147)
|9.5 (Over: -139)
|2.5 (Over: -159)
- The 26.5-point total for Young on Tuesday is the same as his season scoring average.
- His rebounding average of three is lower than his over/under on Tuesday (2.5).
- Young's assist average -- 10.4 -- is higher than Tuesday's assist over/under (9.5).
- Young averages 3.1 made three-pointers, 0.6 more than his over/under on Tuesday.
Dejounte Murray Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|18.5 (Over: -118)
|4.5 (Over: +102)
|5.5 (Over: +112)
|1.5 (Over: -185)
- Tuesday's points prop bet for Dejounte Murray is 18.5 points. That is 1.5 fewer than his season average of 20.
- His per-game rebound average -- 4.4 -- is 0.1 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Tuesday's game (4.5).
- Murray has averaged 5.7 assists per game this year, 0.2 more than his prop bet for Tuesday (5.5).
- Murray has knocked down 2.2 three pointers per game, 0.7 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).
Clint Capela Props
|PTS
|REB
|9.5 (Over: -108)
|8.5 (Over: -130)
- Tuesday's over/under for Clint Capela is 9.5. That is 0.9 less than his season average.
- He averages 1.3 more rebounds than his prop bet Tuesday of 8.5.
NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers
Evan Mobley Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|15.5 (Over: -118)
|9.5 (Over: -147)
|3.5 (Over: +120)
- Tuesday's points prop bet for Mobley is 15.5 points. That's 0.8 fewer than his season average of 16.3.
- He has pulled down 10.4 rebounds per game, 0.9 more than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (9.5).
- Mobley has averaged 3.2 assists per game, 0.3 fewer than Tuesday's assist over/under (3.5).
Donovan Mitchell Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|18.5 (Over: -118)
|4.5 (Over: +102)
|5.5 (Over: +112)
|1.5 (Over: -185)
- The 27.5-point over/under set for Donovan Mitchell on Tuesday is 0.5 higher than his scoring average on the season.
- He has grabbed 4.9 rebounds per game, 0.4 higher than his prop bet on Tuesday.
- Mitchell averages 5.3 assists, 0.8 more than Tuesday's prop bet (4.5).
- He makes 3.1 three-pointers per game, 0.6 more than his over/under on Tuesday (2.5).
