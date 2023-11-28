Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Evan Mobley, Trae Young and others in the Cleveland Cavaliers-Atlanta Hawks matchup at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Hawks vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOH and BSSE

BSOH and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -111) 2.5 (Over: -147) 9.5 (Over: -139) 2.5 (Over: -159)

The 26.5-point total for Young on Tuesday is the same as his season scoring average.

His rebounding average of three is lower than his over/under on Tuesday (2.5).

Young's assist average -- 10.4 -- is higher than Tuesday's assist over/under (9.5).

Young averages 3.1 made three-pointers, 0.6 more than his over/under on Tuesday.

Dejounte Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -118) 4.5 (Over: +102) 5.5 (Over: +112) 1.5 (Over: -185)

Tuesday's points prop bet for Dejounte Murray is 18.5 points. That is 1.5 fewer than his season average of 20.

His per-game rebound average -- 4.4 -- is 0.1 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Tuesday's game (4.5).

Murray has averaged 5.7 assists per game this year, 0.2 more than his prop bet for Tuesday (5.5).

Murray has knocked down 2.2 three pointers per game, 0.7 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).

Clint Capela Props

PTS REB 9.5 (Over: -108) 8.5 (Over: -130)

Tuesday's over/under for Clint Capela is 9.5. That is 0.9 less than his season average.

He averages 1.3 more rebounds than his prop bet Tuesday of 8.5.

NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers

Evan Mobley Props

PTS REB AST 15.5 (Over: -118) 9.5 (Over: -147) 3.5 (Over: +120)

Tuesday's points prop bet for Mobley is 15.5 points. That's 0.8 fewer than his season average of 16.3.

He has pulled down 10.4 rebounds per game, 0.9 more than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (9.5).

Mobley has averaged 3.2 assists per game, 0.3 fewer than Tuesday's assist over/under (3.5).

Donovan Mitchell Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -118) 4.5 (Over: +102) 5.5 (Over: +112) 1.5 (Over: -185)

The 27.5-point over/under set for Donovan Mitchell on Tuesday is 0.5 higher than his scoring average on the season.

He has grabbed 4.9 rebounds per game, 0.4 higher than his prop bet on Tuesday.

Mitchell averages 5.3 assists, 0.8 more than Tuesday's prop bet (4.5).

He makes 3.1 three-pointers per game, 0.6 more than his over/under on Tuesday (2.5).

