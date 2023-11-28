On Tuesday, November 28, 2023, the Cleveland Cavaliers (4-6) square off against the Atlanta Hawks (6-4) at 7:30 PM ET on BSOH and BSSE.

Hawks vs. Cavaliers Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28

Tuesday, November 28 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: BSOH, BSSE

Hawks Players to Watch

Trae Young is putting up 21.3 points, 2.0 rebounds and 10.0 assists per contest. He's also draining 31.0% of his shots from the floor and 24.1% from 3-point range, with 1.8 triples per game.

On a per-game basis, Dejounte Murray gets the Hawks 21.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.5 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

The Hawks are getting 14.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game from Jalen Johnson this season.

The Hawks are getting 10.5 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game from Clint Capela this year.

The Hawks are getting 16.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from De'Andre Hunter this season.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Evan Mobley posts 19.0 points, 2.3 assists and 11.7 rebounds per game.

Donovan Mitchell posts 35.0 points, 6.5 boards and 5.5 assists per game, shooting 54.2% from the field and 38.1% from beyond the arc with 4.0 made 3-pointers per game.

Max Strus averages 18.7 points, 9.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game, shooting 37.3% from the field and 39.4% from downtown with 4.3 made 3-pointers per contest (fourth in NBA).

Caris LeVert posts 19.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.7 blocks.

Isaac Okoro puts up 13.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest, shooting 53.8% from the field and 42.9% from downtown with 1.0 made 3-pointers per contest.

Hawks vs. Cavaliers Stat Comparison

Cavaliers Hawks 110.7 Points Avg. 120.9 113.9 Points Allowed Avg. 117.3 45.8% Field Goal % 47.4% 33.9% Three Point % 35.5%

