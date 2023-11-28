Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fayette County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Fayette County, Alabama today, and information on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.
Fayette County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Vina High School at Hubbertville School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Fayette, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northside High School at South Lamar High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Millport, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Berry High School at Lynn High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Lynn, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
