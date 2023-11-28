Want to learn how to stream high school basketball games in Etowah County, Alabama today? We have you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Etowah County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Westbrook Christian School at Gaston High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28

7:00 PM CT on November 28 Location: Gadsden, AL

Gadsden, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Talladega High School at Etowah High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on November 28

7:15 PM CT on November 28 Location: Attalla, AL

Attalla, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Sardis High School at Hokes Bluff High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28

7:30 PM CT on November 28 Location: Hokes Bluff, AL

Hokes Bluff, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Southside-Gadsden High School at Glencoe High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28

7:30 PM CT on November 28 Location: Glencoe, AL

Glencoe, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

