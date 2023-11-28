If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Elmore County, Alabama, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Elmore County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Trinity Presbyterian School at Holtville High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on November 28

Deatsville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Wetumpka High School at Central-Hayneville High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 28

Hayneville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Elmore County High School at Loveless Academic Magnet Program School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28

Montgomery, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Opelika High School at Stanhope Elmore High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28

Millbrook, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Chilton County High School at Marbury High School