Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Elmore County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Elmore County, Alabama, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Elmore County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Trinity Presbyterian School at Holtville High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Deatsville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wetumpka High School at Central-Hayneville High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Hayneville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Elmore County High School at Loveless Academic Magnet Program School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Opelika High School at Stanhope Elmore High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Millbrook, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chilton County High School at Marbury High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Deatsville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
