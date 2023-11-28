Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Crenshaw County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Crenshaw County, Alabama, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Crenshaw County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Carroll High School at Luverne High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Luverne, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
