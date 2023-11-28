Want to learn how to watch high school basketball games in Covington County, Alabama today? We have what you need below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Covington County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Opp High School at Kinston High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28

7:00 PM CT on November 28 Location: Opp, AL

Opp, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Pleasant Home School at New Brockton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28

7:00 PM CT on November 28 Location: New Brockton, AL

New Brockton, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Straughn High School at Florala High School