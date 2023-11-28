Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Colbert County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Colbert County, Alabama today, we've got the information here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Colbert County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cherokee High School at Hackleburg High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Hackleburg, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Colbert Heights High School at Waterloo High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Waterloo, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Colbert County High School at Wilson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Florence, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Danville High School at Covenant Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Tuscumbia, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hartselle High School at Muscle Shoals High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Muscle Shoals, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Deshler High School at Lauderdale County High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Rogersville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
