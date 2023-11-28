Clint Capela and the rest of the Atlanta Hawks will be hitting the court versus the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Capela had four points, eight rebounds and two blocks in his most recent game, which ended in a 113-103 loss versus the Celtics.

In this piece we'll break down Capela's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Clint Capela Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 10.4 9.7 Rebounds 8.5 9.8 9.6 Assists -- 0.9 1.1 PRA -- 21.1 20.4 PR -- 20.2 19.3



Looking to bet on one or more of Capela's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Clint Capela Insights vs. the Cavaliers

Capela has taken 7.6 shots per game this season and made 4.4 per game, which account for 8.2% and 10.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

Capela's Hawks average 105.2 possessions per game, which ranks 19th among NBA teams, while the Cavaliers have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 18th with 100.6 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Cavaliers have given up 112.6 points per game, which is 14th-best in the league.

Allowing 44.3 rebounds per contest, the Cavaliers are the 18th-ranked team in the league.

Conceding 25.1 assists per game, the Cavaliers are the 14th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Clint Capela vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/28/2023 27 12 10 2 0 0 0 2/24/2023 21 10 4 2 0 3 0 11/21/2022 27 4 12 3 0 2 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.