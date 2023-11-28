Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clay County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Clay County, Alabama is on the schedule today, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Clay County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Horseshoe Bend High School at Central High School of Clay County
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Lineville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.