Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Chilton County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to learn how to watch high school basketball games in Chilton County, Alabama today? We have you covered below.
Chilton County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Isabella High School at Jemison High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Jemison, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alabama Christian Academy at Thorsby High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Thorsby, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chilton County High School at Marbury High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Deatsville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
