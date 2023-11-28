Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Chambers County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you reside in Chambers County, Alabama and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Chambers County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Beulah High School at Reeltown High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Notasulga, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
