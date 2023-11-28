Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Blount County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Looking to catch today's high school basketball games in Blount County, Alabama? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Blount County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cleveland High School at Brindlee Mountain High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Guntersville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Appalachian High School at Hayden High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Hayden, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Susan Moore High School at Locust Fork High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Locust Fork, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
J B Pennington High School at Holly Pond High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Holly Pond, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southeastern High School at Oneonta High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Oneonta, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
