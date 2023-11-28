Tuesday's game at Coleman Coliseum has the Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1) going head to head against the Clemson Tigers (5-0) at 9:30 PM ET on November 28. Our computer prediction projects a 85-75 victory for Alabama, who are favored by our model.

Based on our computer prediction, Alabama is projected to cover the spread (9.5) against Clemson. The two sides are projected to rack up the same number of points as the 159.5 total.

Alabama vs. Clemson Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Coleman Coliseum

Coleman Coliseum Line: Alabama -9.5

Alabama -9.5 Point Total: 159.5

159.5 Moneyline (To Win): Alabama -500, Clemson +350

Alabama vs. Clemson Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama 85, Clemson 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Alabama vs. Clemson

Pick ATS: Alabama (-9.5)



Alabama (-9.5) Pick OU: Over (159.5)



Alabama has a 4-1-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Clemson, who is 2-2-0 ATS. The Crimson Tide have gone over the point total in four games, while Tigers games have gone over three times. The two teams combine to score 177.4 points per game, 17.9 more points than this matchup's total.

Alabama Performance Insights

The Crimson Tide have a +138 scoring differential, topping opponents by 23 points per game. They're putting up 97.8 points per game to rank first in college basketball and are giving up 74.8 per contest to rank 264th in college basketball.

The 36.8 rebounds per game Alabama averages rank 61st in the country, and are 11.6 more than the 25.2 its opponents pull down per outing.

Alabama knocks down 10.2 three-pointers per game (22nd in college basketball), 3.2 more than its opponents (7).

The Crimson Tide's 119.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank first in college basketball, and the 91.4 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 218th in college basketball.

Alabama forces 12 turnovers per game (201st in college basketball) while committing 12.2 (193rd in college basketball play).

