Tuesday's contest at Coleman Coliseum has the Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1) taking on the Clemson Tigers (5-0) at 9:30 PM ET on November 28. Our computer prediction projects a 85-75 win for Alabama, who are favored by our model.

The game has no line set.

Alabama vs. Clemson Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Coleman Coliseum

Alabama vs. Clemson Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama 85, Clemson 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Alabama vs. Clemson

Computer Predicted Spread: Alabama (-9.8)

Alabama (-9.8) Computer Predicted Total: 159.5

Alabama is 4-1-0 against the spread this season compared to Clemson's 2-2-0 ATS record. The Crimson Tide have a 4-1-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Tigers have a record of 3-1-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Alabama Performance Insights

The Crimson Tide average 97.8 points per game (first in college basketball) while giving up 74.8 per outing (264th in college basketball). They have a +138 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 23 points per game.

Alabama wins the rebound battle by an average of 11.6 boards. It is grabbing 36.8 rebounds per game (63rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 25.2 per outing.

Alabama hits 10.2 three-pointers per game (19th in college basketball), 3.2 more than its opponents (7).

The Crimson Tide put up 119.5 points per 100 possessions (first in college basketball), while giving up 91.4 points per 100 possessions (219th in college basketball).

Alabama has committed 12.2 turnovers per game (189th in college basketball play) while forcing 12 (202nd in college basketball).

