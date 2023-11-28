Tuesday's contest between the Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1) and Clemson Tigers (5-0) squaring off at Coleman Coliseum has a projected final score of 85-75 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Alabama, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 9:30 PM ET on November 28.

The game has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Alabama vs. Clemson Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Coleman Coliseum

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Alabama vs. Clemson Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama 85, Clemson 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Alabama vs. Clemson

Computer Predicted Spread: Alabama (-9.9)

Alabama (-9.9) Computer Predicted Total: 159.5

Alabama has a 4-1-0 record against the spread this season compared to Clemson, who is 2-2-0 ATS. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Crimson Tide are 4-1-0 and the Tigers are 3-1-0.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Alabama Performance Insights

The Crimson Tide average 97.8 points per game (first in college basketball) while allowing 74.8 per outing (264th in college basketball). They have a +138 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 23 points per game.

Alabama ranks 63rd in the country at 36.8 rebounds per game. That's 11.6 more than the 25.2 its opponents average.

Alabama hits 10.2 three-pointers per game (19th in college basketball) while shooting 43% from deep (third-best in college basketball). It is making 3.2 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 7 per game while shooting 32.3%.

The Crimson Tide rank first in college basketball by averaging 119.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 219th in college basketball, allowing 91.4 points per 100 possessions.

Alabama forces 12 turnovers per game (202nd in college basketball) while committing 12.2 (189th in college basketball action).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.