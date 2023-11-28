The Clemson Tigers (5-0) will look to continue a five-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Coleman Coliseum. It airs at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Alabama vs. Clemson matchup.

Alabama vs. Clemson Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Where: Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Alabama vs. Clemson Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Alabama vs. Clemson Betting Trends

Alabama is 4-1-0 ATS this season.

So far this season, four out of the Crimson Tide's five games have hit the over.

Clemson has covered twice in four games with a spread this season.

In the Tigers' four chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

Alabama Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3500

+3500 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+3500), Alabama is 19th-best in the country. It is far higher than that, ninth-best, according to computer rankings.

Based on its moneyline odds, Alabama has a 2.8% chance of winning the national championship.

