The Clemson Tigers (5-0) will attempt to build on a five-game winning run when hitting the road against the Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Coleman Coliseum. It airs at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Alabama vs. Clemson matchup in this article.

Alabama vs. Clemson Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
  • Where: Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Alabama vs. Clemson Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Alabama Moneyline Clemson Moneyline
BetMGM Alabama (-9.5) 159.5 -500 +350 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Alabama (-9.5) 159.5 -490 +365 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Alabama vs. Clemson Betting Trends

  • Alabama is 4-1-0 ATS this season.
  • In the Crimson Tide's five games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.
  • Clemson has won two games against the spread this year.
  • The Tigers and their opponents have combined to go over the point total three out of four times this season.

Alabama Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +3500
  • Sportsbooks rate Alabama considerably lower (19th-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (10th-best).
  • Alabama has a 2.8% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Clemson Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +20000
  • The implied probability of Clemson winning the national championship, based on its +20000 moneyline odds, is 0.5%.

