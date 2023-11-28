The No. 23 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1) will host the Clemson Tigers (5-0) after winning four home games in a row. It begins at 9:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

Alabama vs. Clemson Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama TV: ESPN

Alabama Stats Insights

The Crimson Tide make 54.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 12.1 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (42%).

Alabama is 5-1 when it shoots better than 42% from the field.

The Tigers are the 186th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Crimson Tide sit at 61st.

The Crimson Tide score 31 more points per game (97.8) than the Tigers give up (66.8).

Alabama is 5-1 when scoring more than 66.8 points.

Clemson Stats Insights

The Tigers have shot at a 47.5% clip from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points above the 43.9% shooting opponents of the Crimson Tide have averaged.

Clemson has put together a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.9% from the field.

The Crimson Tide are the rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers rank 253rd.

The Tigers score an average of 79.6 points per game, only 4.8 more points than the 74.8 the Crimson Tide give up to opponents.

When Clemson allows fewer than 97.8 points, it is 5-0.

Alabama Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Alabama posted 89.5 points per game in home games last season. On the road, it averaged 73.7 points per contest.

Defensively the Crimson Tide were better in home games last season, giving up 65 points per game, compared to 69 in road games.

In home games, Alabama made 2.4 more treys per game (11.1) than on the road (8.7). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to away from home (31.1%).

Clemson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Clemson put up more points at home (78.4 per game) than on the road (71.8) last season.

At home, the Tigers allowed 65.2 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 73.1.

Beyond the arc, Clemson drained fewer triples away (7.3 per game) than at home (9.1) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (33.2%) than at home (38.8%) as well.

Alabama Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/17/2023 Mercer W 98-67 Coleman Coliseum 11/24/2023 Ohio State L 92-81 Raider Arena 11/25/2023 Oregon W 99-91 Raider Arena 11/28/2023 Clemson - Coleman Coliseum 12/4/2023 Arkansas State - Coleman Coliseum 12/9/2023 Purdue - Coca-Cola Coliseum

