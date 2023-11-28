The Clemson Tigers (5-0) will look to continue a five-game winning run when hitting the road against the No. 23 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Coleman Coliseum. It airs at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN.

Alabama vs. Clemson Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
  • Where: Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN
Alabama Stats Insights

  • The Crimson Tide make 54.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 12.1 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (42%).
  • Alabama has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42% from the field.
  • The Crimson Tide are the 61st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 187th.
  • The Crimson Tide record 97.8 points per game, 31 more points than the 66.8 the Tigers allow.
  • When Alabama scores more than 66.8 points, it is 5-1.

Clemson Stats Insights

  • The Tigers' 47.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.6 percentage points higher than the Crimson Tide have given up to their opponents (43.9%).
  • Clemson is 4-0 when it shoots better than 43.9% from the field.
  • The Tigers are the 187th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Crimson Tide sit at 70th.
  • The Tigers put up an average of 79.6 points per game, only 4.8 more points than the 74.8 the Crimson Tide give up to opponents.
  • Clemson has a 5-0 record when allowing fewer than 97.8 points.

Alabama Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Alabama averaged 89.5 points per game at home last year. In road games, it averaged 73.7 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Crimson Tide played better in home games last season, giving up 65 points per game, compared to 69 in away games.
  • In home games, Alabama made 2.4 more treys per game (11.1) than in away games (8.7). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to away from home (31.1%).

Clemson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Clemson averaged 78.4 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 71.8.
  • At home, the Tigers conceded 65.2 points per game, 7.9 fewer points than they allowed away (73.1).
  • Clemson made more 3-pointers at home (9.1 per game) than on the road (7.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.8%) than on the road (33.2%).

Alabama Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 Mercer W 98-67 Coleman Coliseum
11/24/2023 Ohio State L 92-81 Raider Arena
11/25/2023 Oregon W 99-91 Raider Arena
11/28/2023 Clemson - Coleman Coliseum
12/4/2023 Arkansas State - Coleman Coliseum
12/9/2023 Purdue - Coca-Cola Coliseum

Clemson Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/12/2023 Davidson W 68-65 Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville
11/19/2023 Boise State W 85-68 Littlejohn Coliseum
11/24/2023 Alcorn State W 90-69 Littlejohn Coliseum
11/28/2023 @ Alabama - Coleman Coliseum
12/3/2023 @ Pittsburgh - Petersen Events Center
12/6/2023 South Carolina - Littlejohn Coliseum

