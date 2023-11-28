The No. 23 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1) hope to build on a four-game home winning stretch when hosting the Clemson Tigers (5-0) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET.

Alabama vs. Clemson Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
  • Where: Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN
Alabama Stats Insights

  • This season, the Crimson Tide have a 54.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 12.1% higher than the 42% of shots the Tigers' opponents have made.
  • In games Alabama shoots better than 42% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.
  • The Tigers are the 188th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Crimson Tide sit at 61st.
  • The Crimson Tide average 31 more points per game (97.8) than the Tigers allow (66.8).
  • Alabama is 5-1 when scoring more than 66.8 points.

Clemson Stats Insights

  • The Tigers have shot at a 47.5% clip from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points above the 43.9% shooting opponents of the Crimson Tide have averaged.
  • Clemson has compiled a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.9% from the field.
  • The Tigers are the 188th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Crimson Tide sit at 70th.
  • The Tigers' 79.6 points per game are only 4.8 more points than the 74.8 the Crimson Tide allow.
  • Clemson is 5-0 when giving up fewer than 97.8 points.

Alabama Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Alabama averaged 89.5 points per game at home last year, compared to 73.7 points per game away from home, a difference of 15.8 points per contest.
  • The Crimson Tide allowed 65 points per game last season at home, which was four fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (69).
  • When it comes to three-pointers, Alabama performed better in home games last season, making 11.1 treys per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 8.7 threes per game and a 31.1% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Clemson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Clemson put up more points at home (78.4 per game) than away (71.8) last season.
  • At home, the Tigers conceded 65.2 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 73.1.
  • Clemson sunk more 3-pointers at home (9.1 per game) than away (7.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.8%) than on the road (33.2%).

Alabama Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 Mercer W 98-67 Coleman Coliseum
11/24/2023 Ohio State L 92-81 Raider Arena
11/25/2023 Oregon W 99-91 Raider Arena
11/28/2023 Clemson - Coleman Coliseum
12/4/2023 Arkansas State - Coleman Coliseum
12/9/2023 Purdue - Coca-Cola Coliseum

Clemson Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/12/2023 Davidson W 68-65 Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville
11/19/2023 Boise State W 85-68 Littlejohn Coliseum
11/24/2023 Alcorn State W 90-69 Littlejohn Coliseum
11/28/2023 @ Alabama - Coleman Coliseum
12/3/2023 @ Pittsburgh - Petersen Events Center
12/6/2023 South Carolina - Littlejohn Coliseum

