How to Watch the UAB vs. Jacksonville State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The UAB Blazers (4-1) aim to build on a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (2-3) on Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
UAB Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UAB vs. Jacksonville State Scoring Comparison
- The Gamecocks score an average of 60.4 points per game, only 1.0 fewer point than the 61.4 the Blazers give up to opponents.
- Jacksonville State is 2-0 when it scores more than 61.4 points.
- UAB's record is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 60.4 points.
- The Blazers put up 7.4 more points per game (71.2) than the Gamecocks give up (63.8).
- When UAB scores more than 63.8 points, it is 3-1.
- When Jacksonville State gives up fewer than 71.2 points, it is 2-0.
- The Blazers shoot 44.0% from the field, 2.7% higher than the Gamecocks allow defensively.
- The Gamecocks' 35.1 shooting percentage is 3.6 lower than the Blazers have given up.
UAB Leaders
- Mia Moore: 19.6 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.4 STL, 59.0 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12)
- Denim DeShields: 8.4 PTS, 6.4 AST, 2.2 STL, 40.5 FG%
- Tracey Bershers: 12.5 PTS, 39.5 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28)
- Maddie Walsh: 6.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 37.5 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (3-for-18)
- Jade Weathersby: 8.8 PTS, 46.4 FG%
UAB Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|Eastern Kentucky
|L 68-64
|Alaska Airlines Center
|11/19/2023
|@ Alaska-Anchorage
|W 63-52
|Alaska Airlines Center
|11/25/2023
|Valparaiso
|W 78-68
|Bartow Arena
|11/27/2023
|Jacksonville State
|-
|Bartow Arena
|11/29/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|-
|Bartow Arena
|12/3/2023
|Auburn
|-
|Bartow Arena
