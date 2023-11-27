The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (2-2) take the court against the Troy Trojans (3-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 27, 2023 on ESPN+.

Troy vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
Where: Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky

Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky TV: ESPN+

Troy Stats Insights

The Trojans are shooting 44.9% from the field, 3.7% higher than the 41.2% the Colonels' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Troy has a 3-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 41.2% from the field.

The Trojans are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Colonels sit at first.

The Trojans' 86.5 points per game are 10.7 more points than the 75.8 the Colonels give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 75.8 points, Troy is 3-2.

Troy Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Troy scored 81.7 points per game last season, 16.0 more than it averaged on the road (65.7).

At home, the Trojans gave up 65.5 points per game, 2.6 fewer points than they allowed on the road (68.1).

At home, Troy knocked down 9.1 triples per game last season, 2.2 more than it averaged on the road (6.9). Troy's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.3%) than on the road (29.3%).

Troy Upcoming Schedule