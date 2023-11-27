Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Shelby County, Alabama today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Shelby County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Indian Springs School at Montgomery Academy

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 27

6:30 PM CT on November 27 Location: Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Helena High School at McAdory High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 27

7:00 PM CT on November 27 Location: McCalla, AL

McCalla, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Calera High School at Dora High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 27

7:00 PM CT on November 27 Location: Dora, AL

Dora, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Cornerstone Christian School at Heritage Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 27

7:00 PM CT on November 27 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Montevallo High School at Tarrant High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 27

7:30 PM CT on November 27 Location: Tarrant, AL

Tarrant, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Holtville High School at Shelby County High School