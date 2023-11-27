Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lawrence County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Lawrence County, Alabama today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lawrence County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lawrence County High School at Lexington High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 27
- Location: Lexington, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
