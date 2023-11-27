Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Jefferson County, Alabama, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Jefferson County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fultondale High School at Mortimer Jordan High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 27
- Location: Kimberly, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tarrant High School at Holy Family Cristo Rey Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 27
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hewitt-Trussville High School at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 27
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cornerstone Christian School at Heritage Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 27
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Woodlawn High School at Minor High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 27
- Location: Adamsville, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Montevallo High School at Tarrant High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 27
- Location: Tarrant, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
