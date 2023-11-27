If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Jefferson County, Alabama, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.

Jefferson County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Fultondale High School at Mortimer Jordan High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 27

Location: Kimberly, AL

How to Stream: Watch Here

Tarrant High School at Holy Family Cristo Rey Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 27

Location: Birmingham, AL

How to Stream: Watch Here

Hewitt-Trussville High School at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 27

Location: Tuscaloosa, AL

How to Stream: Watch Here

Cornerstone Christian School at Heritage Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 27

Location: Birmingham, AL

How to Stream: Watch Here

Woodlawn High School at Minor High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 27

Location: Adamsville, AL

Conference: 6A

How to Stream: Watch Here

Montevallo High School at Tarrant High School