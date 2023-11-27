How to Watch the Jacksonville State vs. UAB Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (2-3) will attempt to break a three-game road losing skid at the UAB Blazers (4-1) on Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Jacksonville State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Jacksonville State vs. UAB Scoring Comparison
- The Gamecocks put up an average of 60.4 points per game, only one fewer point than the 61.4 the Blazers allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 61.4 points, Jacksonville State is 2-0.
- UAB's record is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 60.4 points.
- The Blazers average 7.4 more points per game (71.2) than the Gamecocks give up (63.8).
- UAB has a 3-1 record when putting up more than 63.8 points.
- When Jacksonville State allows fewer than 71.2 points, it is 2-0.
- The Blazers shoot 44% from the field, 2.7% higher than the Gamecocks allow defensively.
- The Gamecocks' 35.1 shooting percentage is 3.6 lower than the Blazers have given up.
Jacksonville State Leaders
- Kristol Ayson: 10.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 48.7 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19)
- Keiara Griffin: 7.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 38.2 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23)
- Samiya Steele: 9.2 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (10-for-21)
- Brooklyn McDaniel: 5.2 PTS, 22.9 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13)
- Bre'anna Rhodes: 5.6 PTS, 36.4 FG%
Jacksonville State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/12/2023
|@ Mississippi State
|L 84-45
|Humphrey Coliseum
|11/17/2023
|Alabama Huntsville
|W 67-53
|Pete Mathews Coliseum
|11/20/2023
|Life (GA)
|W 83-31
|Pete Mathews Coliseum
|11/27/2023
|@ UAB
|-
|Bartow Arena
|11/30/2023
|@ Alabama State
|-
|Dunn-Oliver Acadome
|12/3/2023
|@ Samford
|-
|Pete Hanna Center
