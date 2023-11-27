Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Houston County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball games in Houston County, Alabama today? We've got the information.
Houston County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Emmanuel Christian School at G.W. Long High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 27
- Location: Skipperville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
